Family Announces Funeral Rites for Ex-BBNaija, Housemate Rico Swavey

The family of the late Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey has announced the funeral arrangements to lay him to rest.

Friend and colleague to the ex+BBNaija housemate, Alex Asogwa posted the flyer containing the information on her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 18.

The first order of events, a night of tributes and candle light walk will hold on Wednesday, October 18, by 4:00pm in Victoria Island. This is a public event.

The funeral service will hold on Thursday, October 20, at the Methodist Church of the Trinity and interment will follow immediately after at Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi.

Rico Swavey passed away away in the early hours of Thursday, October 13, following his involvement in a ghastly motor accident on Tuesday, October 11.

May his soul rest in peace.

