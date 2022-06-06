Family and Friends Gift Femi Kuti €8000 Saxophone Ahead of 60th Birthday

Femi Kuti received a surprise gift from his family and friends ahead of his birthday later this month.

The Afrobeats legend is will clock 60 year come June 16, was surprised with an expensive saxophone gift.

The pricey woodwind instrument, a Selmer Paris Supreme 2022 valued at over €8000, was acquired by the family of the saxophonist and musician led by her older sister, Yeni Kuti; his son, Made and a committee of family and friends.

Speaking on their reasons for the surprise gift, Yeni fondly called YK Power, said it was necessary for the family to celebrate hardworking Femi who always put others before himself.

On his part, Made, Femi’s Afrobeat rising star son, corroborated YK Power’s submission while saying he knew his father wanted the saxophone but not ready to change his old saxophone despite the glitches it has been having in recent time.

The 26-year-old grandson of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti said he had seen the saxophone in company of his father during one of their tours and he saw it in his eyes that he wanted the saxophone but would rather put his responsibilities before his wants or needs.

Responding, elated Femi Kuti couldn’t hide his joy as the saxophone was presented to him by his family on Sunday during the Father & Son: The Experience Concert held at the New Afrikan Shrine in Lagos.

“This as far as I am concerned is the award of the people, it’s bigger than Grammy. I can’t ask for more,” the Grammy Awards’ multiple nominee said.

CELEBRATING A NEW DAWN OF AFROBEAT AT THE FATHER AND SON CONCERT @Femiakuti @madeakuti @YeniAKuti pic.twitter.com/3e6WZu79FX — NEW AFRIKA SHRINE (@AFRIKASHRINE) June 6, 2022

