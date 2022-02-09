Family and Friends Gather for Night of Tributes for Late Karibi Fubara

Family and friends gathered together in Tuesday, February 8, 2022 for a night of tributes in honour of the late Karibi Fubara as they began the rites to lay him to rest.

Everyone came out dressed in white to remember the Nollywood actor who lost the battle to cancer back on December 15, 2021.

Karibi’s sister, Stella Fubara took to the stage to speak glowingly about her brother whom she said had a fighting spirit and never gave up until his last breath. He was always joyful, full if faith and encouraged others around him to be the same way.

Karibi died at the age of 46 and left behind his beautiful wife and Nollywood stylist extraordinaire, Yolanda Okereke as well as parents, siblings and friends.

May his soul continue to rest in peace.

