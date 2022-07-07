Families of Abducted Train Passengers protest in Kaduna

The relatives and friends of the remaining 50 abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers held a peaceful street protest in Kaduna to demand the immediate rescue of their loved ones held in captivity for 100 days.

The protesters, who hit the street at 7:30 am, stormed the Nagwamatse House located along the busy Ali Akilu Road, in the central area of the city.

Hundreds of families and friends of the victims carried placards with different inscriptions to demand the release of their loved ones.

The protest leader, Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh, begged the Federal Government to do everything humanly possible to rescue their loved ones without delay

According to him, “today is exactly 100 days since our loved ones were abducted. It was meant to be a journey of two hours; however, it turned out to be 100 harrowing days. Since then things have not been the same with us.”

He said they have been appealing to the government in the last 100 days to rescue their loved ones, but so far they have not seen much, expressing appointment.

He said they are appealing again to the government to do all that is necessary to bring out their loved ones in the shortest time possible.

“If you remember, our loved ones spent their Easter in the bush, the Eid el-Fitr in the bush, and we are just three days away from Eid Kabir; we are praying they will spend the Eid Kabir with us,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...