Famed Director, Ivan Reitman Dead at 75

Ivan Reitman has passed away at the age of 75.

The beloved Hollywood producer and director behind many of the most beloved comedies of the late 20th century, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday night, February 12, in his home in Montecito, CCalifornia.

Reitman is the filmmaker behind such iconic movies as “Animal House,” “Ghostbusters,” and many more.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement.

“We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Known for bawdy comedies that caught the spirit of their time, Reitman’s big break came with the raucous, college fraternity sendup “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” which he produced. He directed Bill Murray in his first starring role in the summer camp flick “Meatballs,” and then again in 1981′s “Stripes,” but his most significant success came with 1984’s “Ghostbusters.”

