Fame and fury: China’s wildly different reactions to US-born Olympians

On Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, Gu is referred to as “Miss Perfect,” excelling in everything she does (including playing the piano). She is followed by 4 million fans and worshiped as a “super idol,” with her face splashed across billboards, commercials, and magazine covers.

As an influencer, Gu is admired for her fashion choices and what many Chinese social media users call her “biracial beauty.” On Xiaohongshu, China’s version of Instagram, beauty influencers rush to upload makeup tutorials on how to mimic Gu’s “biracial looks.”

And despite being born and raised in California, she speaks fluent Mandarin with a hearty Beijing accent, which took many by surprise and endeared her even more to the public.

Gu has proudly embraced her cultural heritage, having grown up spending most of her summers visiting Beijing, her mother’s hometown. But she has repeatedly dodged questions about her citizenship while highlighting her dual identity, often saying: “When I’m in China, I’m Chinese. When I’m in the US, I’m American.”

But her Olympic victory has amplified her fame — and led to increased public scrutiny.

During Tuesday’s medal ceremony, Gu was spotted on television not singing China’s national anthem when the Chinese flag was being raised. It immediately drew criticism, although many quickly came to her defense.

“It doesn’t really matter whether she sings the national anthem or not. What matters is that the national anthem was played because of her and the national flag was raised because of her,” said one comment on Weibo. The hashtag “Gu Ailing National Anthem” was subsequently censored.

Earlier in the day, Gu generated heated online debate with a reply she reportedly made to a comment on one of her Instagram posts.

“Why can you use Instagram and millions of Chinese people from the mainland cannot?” a user asked. “That’s not fair, can you speak up for those millions of Chinese who don’t have internet freedom.”

“Anyone can download a VPN. It’s literally free on the App Store,” Gu replied, according to a screenshot of the since-deleted exchange.

Some lauded Gu for defending China. But others derided her for not acknowledging her own privilege and understanding little about the reality for the majority of China’s 1.4 billion people.

VPNs, or virtual private networks, have been mostly removed from App stores in China, and authorities have cracked down on users attempting to bypass censorship.

“Literally I’m not ‘anyone.’ Literally it’s illegal for me to scale the Great Firewall. Literally, it’s f–king not free at all!” a Weibo user gibed, using a colloquial term to refer to China’s internet censorship system.

Not ‘Chinese’ enough

Compared to the craze for Gu, the public reaction to Zhu tells a much harsher story.

According to a profile on the International Olympic Committee’s website, Zhu gave up her American citizenship to compete for China and changed her name from Beverly Zhu. But she has been repeatedly criticized for not being “Chinese” enough.

When Zhu first started competing in China in 2018, she was never confident enough to speak Chinese on camera. Her early interviews with state broadcaster CCTV were conducted in English.

While Gu’s Chinese has been seen as a pleasant surprise, Zhu’s lack of fluency is regarded by many as inexcusable. She has made great improvements since, though she is still not as eloquent as Gu — a comparison that is routinely held against her.

“Please let her learn Chinese first before she talks about patriotism,” a Weibo user said on Sunday.