Falz is particularly feeling the weight of not having someone during the holiday period and has threatened to block couples in anger.

The singer, rapper and actor issued a stern warning to couple’s notorious for the matching pyjamas photo shoot during the Christmas season as he has threatened to block them.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, Falz stated that he was in I mood to see such photos on his timeline this season.

See the ‘very single’ rapper’s PSA below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...