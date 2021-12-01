Falz Shreds Governor Sanwo-Olu , Tags His Call for Peace Disrespectful

Folarin Falana aka Falz is not going to let the government think that issues can be swept under the carpet anymore.

The rapper/singer who was one of the frontliners for the 2020 #EndSARS protest has ripped into the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu after his lengthy speech on Tuesday which called for a “walk of peace.”

Falz stated that the very suggestion of a walk of peace “sounds like a joke and a very disrespectful one at that.”

He added justice is yet to be served after Nigerian youths were murdered in cold blood on the governor’s watch and questioned how peace can occur without justice.

Falz added that the harassment and extortion of young Nigerians still goes on unchecked; a matter the governor has remained silent on. He asked if he intended to sweep the #EndSARS issue under the carpet as he puzzled over the governor’s comment of establishing a just city.

Read his tweets below.

