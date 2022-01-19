Falz Shows up for scheduled Date Right in the Middle of theOcean

It looks like Falz is ready to take his dating game several notches higher this year, going from dating humans to dating supernatural beings.

The rapper and actor shared a beautiful clip of himself in the middle of a clear blue ocean, sporting black shorts as he waited on his date to arrive for their scheduled meeting.

Falz called on his date, ‘Mami’ as he arrived the venue of their meeting, captioning his stunning clip

“Mami, I don show o. Na here you say make we meet.”

Myths tell us that mermaids are quite the jealous beings. We hope Falz is able to cope in his new relationship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...