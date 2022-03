Falz has given his fans a little taste of what to expect with new music he has on the way.

The singer dropped a little teaser of his new music, “Ice Cream” featuring BNXN.

The snippet which Falz shared on his Instagram page featured a rather risqué setting as he promises he will be doing things a bit differently this year.

The full video will drop on Friday, March 18 but here’s something to whet the appetite.

