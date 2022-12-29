Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Falz Calls Out Jide Sanwo-Olu, Nigerian Police Over Murder of Lawyer, Bolanle Raheem

Falz has taken to social media to call out the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Nigerian Police, over the murder of pregnant lawyer, Bolanle Kareem.

The rapper and End Sara activist referred back to the 2020 #EndSARS protest that demanded an end to police brutality.

Falz noted that the youths were called recalcitrant for refusing to back down and now, 2 years later, the recommendations by the panel set up are yet to be implemented.

He opined that the police officer responsible for the murder of the pregnant Bolanle Raheem be punished severely and details of the punishment made public if not, it will be interpreted as an invitation to chaos.

 

