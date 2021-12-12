Falynn Pina Shows Off Range Rover Push Present from Fiancé

Falynn Pina has received her first ever push present from fiancé, Jaylan Banks.

The reality TV star revealed that she received a brand new 2022 Range Rover after birthing her daughter, Emma Sang Pina a few weeks ago.

Posing in front of her lush present, Falynn captioned it,

“OMG OMG!!! I know they say Scorpions do it best but my fiance’ is truly full of surprises! I’ve never received a push gift before but I definitely DID NOT expect this. Though I absolutely love my gift, I love having you as my husband-to-be even more. #2022RangeRover shawtyyy.”

