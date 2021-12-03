Falynn Pina Shows Off Postpartum Body 5 Days after Welcoming Daughter

Falynn Pina is on her snapback journey ready just five days after welcoming daughter with fiancé, Jaylan Banks.

The reality TV star shared a photo of herself rocking gym wear as she announced to her Instagram followers that she had been cleared by her doctor to resume exercising.

Falynn who is formerly married to millionaire business man, Simon who is now engaged to Porsha Williams revealed that she had a smooth labour experience.

“5 days postpartum + smooth labor (thank the Lord) + a green light from my doctor = GYM TIME,” she captioned her post.

