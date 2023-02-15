Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Falana slams CBN for disobeying Supreme Court order

News

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Femi Falana on Tuesday accused the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, of defying the law.

He said the apex bank flouted the interim injunction of the Supreme Court suspending the implementation of the February 10 deadline on the use of the old banknotes.

The CBN had insisted only the redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 should be used henceforth, declaring that the old notes are no longer recognised.

Falana stated that the decision to invalidate the old currency despite a subsisting judgement dishonours the rule of law.

Speaking on Channels Television, the legal luminary said the CBN cannot display such an attitude in a country where the judiciary is held in high regard.

“Once the Supreme Court has determined a matter or given an order, it is expected that all and sundry, everybody, will comply,” he said.

The human rights activist condemned the statement credited to the CBN that since it was not a party to the case, it would not obey the order.

“I thought that could only happen in a banana republic,” he said, adding that the regulator should have put all actions on hold after the February 8 ruling.

Falana called for the punishment of those who violate court orders by making “an example this time around, so that nobody will feel that he’s above the law”.

Latest

Politics

Justice Mary Odili, secretary accused of forging Supreme Court document

0
A new twist has emerged in the leadership tussle...
Politics

Gbajabiamila fingers those responsible for fuel scarcity, cash crunch

0
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on...
Politics

‘We believe in INEC’ – Northern Elders

0
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says there is no...
News

AU to send 90-member observer team for Nigeria’s election

0
The African Union (AU) Commission announced Tuesday that it...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Justice Mary Odili, secretary accused of forging Supreme Court document

0
A new twist has emerged in the leadership tussle...
Politics

Gbajabiamila fingers those responsible for fuel scarcity, cash crunch

0
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on...
Politics

‘We believe in INEC’ – Northern Elders

0
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says there is no...
News

AU to send 90-member observer team for Nigeria’s election

0
The African Union (AU) Commission announced Tuesday that it...
Politics

PDP G5 not dead, will act on Feb 25 – Wike

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the G5...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Justice Mary Odili, secretary accused of forging Supreme Court document

Emmanuel Offor -
A new twist has emerged in the leadership tussle rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), with the police roping Justice Mary Odili (Rtd)...
Read more

Gbajabiamila fingers those responsible for fuel scarcity, cash crunch

Emmanuel Offor -
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, attributed the current hardship occasioned by the naira and fuel scarcity to the activities...
Read more

‘We believe in INEC’ – Northern Elders

Emmanuel Offor -
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) says there is no reason to doubt the credibility and capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: