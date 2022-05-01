Falana knocks FG, says N100m nomination forms with N30K minimum wage ‘illegal, immoral’

Rights activist Femi Falana (SAN) has knocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, over its N100 million for Presidential nomination form, stressing that politics is now for money bags.

Falana said it’s immoral and illegal for the APC to peg its Presidential nomination form at N100 million when Nigerians are collecting N30, 000 monthly as minimum wage.

Speaking on Channels Television, the senior lawyer also berated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for pegging its Presidential nomination form at N40 million.

Falana insisted that it was insensitive and illegal for the APC and the PDP to fix such prices for their presidential nomination forms.

According to Falana, such outrageous fees were against constitutional provisions.

He said: “Those outrageous nomination fees are immoral, insensitive, and illegal.

“If these parties are saying they want to exclude unserious people, that if you cannot mobilise N100 million or N40 million, you cannot attain some positions in your country, that is discriminatory and illegal.

“You are now saying that the politics of the country is for moneybags or fat cats.

“The immorality of it is that we have over 90 million Nigerians that have been classified poor. In a country where the minimum wage is about N30,000 and it is not paid by some States, you can’t say you are collecting N100 million or N40 million to purchase a form.”

