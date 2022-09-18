Fake soldier, bandit kingpin arrested in Zamfara

The Zamfara State police command has arrested a notorious bandit and an informant in its efforts to fight criminal elements in the north-western state.

Also arrested are a fake military officer and other suspected criminals who supplied arms, ammunition, foodstuff, motorcycles and military uniforms to bandits in the forest.

The spokesperson of the command, Mohammed Shehu, disclosed this while parading the suspects on Saturday at the police headquarters in Gusau.

He said they were arrested by the police Tactical Operatives during intelligence-led operations conducted in some criminal hideouts in Gusau and Tsafe LGAs respectively.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, exhibits like a locally fabricated revolver gun, military camouflage uniform, fake military I.D Card and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the fake soldier identified as Zainu Lawal

“On 14th September 2022, Police Tactical Operatives from the Police Command headquarters acted on intelligence information about some suspected activities of the above-mentioned suspect,” Shehu said.

“The suspect, who claimed to be an ex-soldier, was arrested being in possession of a locally fabricated revolver Gun, Military camouflage uniform, fake Military I.D Card and other dangerous weapons.

“Discreet investigation is in progress to unravel the circumstance behind the illegal possession of firearms.”

Similarly, police operatives also arrested a notorious six-man syndicate of informants who collaborate with bandits to terrorise the people of Gusau, Kaura-Namoda, Tsafe and Bungudu local governments and environs.

Also nabbed is a notorious bandit – Umar Namaro – who has been terrorising residents of Mada and Kotorkoshi communities with different forms of attacks, kidnappings, cattle rustling and other crimes.

Police spokesman added, “On 16th September 2022 at about 1400hrs, Police Tactical Operatives of the Command while on surveillance patrol along Gusau – Kotor Koshi – Mada axis, intercepted the above-named bandit.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to be one of the notorious bandits terrorizing Mada and Kotor Koshi with banditry attacks, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling and other heinous crimes.

“On spot search, one AK-49 and one Lar rifle and 174 rounds of live ammunition were recovered in his possession. The suspect made important revelations that are currently assisting the Police investigation.”

