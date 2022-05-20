Fake Patience Jonathan aides nabbed for N26m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two fake aides of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

Goni Muhammad and Seidu Seriki Haman were arraigned before Justice Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court in Maiduguri.

They face charges bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N26,492,000.

They allegedly conspired and got the money under the guise of selling two grams of gold belonging to an ex-President’s wife.

The offence is contrary to Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” when the two counts were read to them.

Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matter to May 25 and 261 for hearing and ordered for the remand of the defendants in a Correctional Centre.

However, Mamman Jalomi was re-arraigned before Justice Musa Mustapha of Borno State High Court in Maiduguri.

He faces one count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation to the tune of N693,000.

The defendant allegedly fraudulently sold 33 bags of beans belonging to one Babagana Abdullahi and diverted the funds.

After they pleaded “not guilty”, EFCC prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed prayed for a trial date.

Justice Musa Mustapha adjourned the matter to June 9. Jalomi will remain at the Maiduguri Medium Security Custodial Centre.

