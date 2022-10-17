Fake News: Peter Obi denies ‘jet donations’ from Eminent Nigerians

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has denied reports claiming he got personal jets from some “eminent” Nigerians for his campaign.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said the claims, which have gone viral on social media, are baseless.

“Recently, several social media reports have alluded that some eminent Nigerians have donated their personal jets for my use during my campaign,” the presidential flagbearer tweeted on Sunday.

“In as much as I appreciate the expression of such hopes, I have never received any of such offer.”

While praying that those “eminent Nigerians” are not distracted by such remarks, he asked God to bless them.

“I pray that those eminent Nigerians mentioned, are not unduly distracted by such social media utterances,” he added. “May God Almighty bless those eminent Nigerians always.”

