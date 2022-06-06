Fake News: Osinbajo not involved in auto crash – Presidency

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, was not involved in a car accident contrary to speculations, the presidency said in a statement Monday.

This comes after several reports had surfaced in the early hours of the day reporting that Osinbajo had been involved in an auto accident.

The Presidency was quick to debunk the news as false through its official Twitter handle, where it stated that the “Vice President @ProfOsinbajo was not involved in an accident.”

“On his way to the airport, en route to Owo, Ondo State on a condolence visit, his convoy stopped to assist the lone victim of a car accident,” the tweet also read

The victim was said to have been transported to Airforce Base Hospital to receive medical care.

CLARIFICATION: Vice President @ProfOsinbajo was not involved in an accident. On his way to the Airport, en-route to Owo, Ondo State on a condolence visit, his convoy stopped to assist the lone victim of a car accident. Victim has been transported to Airforce Base Hospital. pic.twitter.com/uuT5Z0MgG2 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 6, 2022

