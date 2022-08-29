Fake Housemate Modella Evicted from the Big Brother House

Esther Abimbola aka Modella has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

The influencer who came on the show as a fake housemate alongside Deji, Chizzy and Rachel left on Sunday, August 28, during the fourth eviction show of the season.

During the diary session held before the live show, Big Brother instructed Chizzy, Deji and Rachel not to respond when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asks fake housemates to step out, leaving only Modella on the chopping block.

He warned that if they disobey the secret task they will be evicted.

During the live show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked the fake housemate to step forward and when Modella stepped forward, the entire house was thrown into a surprise. She was at that point, evicted from the house.

Ebuka also announced that all housemates will be put up for eviction this week after they failed to respond to Biggie.

Before the show, Big Brother issued Amaka a strike for breaking the house rules on microphone infringement.

With Modella’s eviction, only 17 real housemates are on the show leaving Deji a fake housemate and Rachel and Chizzy who are this season’s designated riders.

