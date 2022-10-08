Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Released From Jail, but Barred From Social Media

Anna Sorokin has been released from jail.

According to Complex, the Russian-born woman, who was famous for being a scammer under the name Anna Delvey, was released from an upstate New York jail on Friday.

She faces possible deportation and was ordered to post $10,000 bail, wear an electronic ankle monitor, and remain under 24-hour house arrest. The report added that she has been prohibited from using social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

She became famous after she scammed elite social circles by posing as a German heiress, swindling more than $200,000 from associates, banks, five-star hotels, and other institutions during a years-long scheme. In 2019, she received a two-to-four-year prison sentence on multiple fraud charges, including grand larceny and theft of services.

