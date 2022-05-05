Thursday, May 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Calls Out Jada Pinkett Over Red Table Talk Inter with Rachel Williams

Anna Delvey is taking a shot at the Red Table Talk team particularly Jada Pinkett Smith over a guest set to appear on the show.

The fake German heiress who was the subject of Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” took to her Instagram stories to call out the actress over the invitation extended to her former friend, Rachel Williams who accused her of swindling.

Anna Delvey whose real name is Anna Sorokin took a shot at Jada Pinkett writing,” @jadapinkettsmith is having trauma-porn star Rachel ‘Karen-in-Chief on the upcoming trauma and healing episode on her @redtabletalk. Just making sure she doesn’t forget to invite @chrisrock”

