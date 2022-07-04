Fake Drake Has Now been Banned from Instagram for Impersonating Rapper

The man who takes joy in pretending to be rapper Drake has been banned from Instagram for impersonating the Toronto native.

This was confirmed by DJ Akademiks, who took to Instagram to break the news, posting a picture of Izzy Drake and Drizzy alongside a caption that read, “Naaa… don’t tell me even Instagram was sick of it.”

And this comes days after the fake Drake challenged the real Drake to a $1 million boxing match, stating that he will stop impersoanting the rapper if he loses the match.

Well, he is off Instagram.

