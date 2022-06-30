Fake Drake Challenges Real Drake to a $1 Million ‘Friendly Boxing Match’

Izzy Drake has challenged rapper Drake to a $1 million boxing match and says he will change his name if the rapper beats him.

Per TMZ, Izzy shared this plan in a video in which he said he will quit the impersonation if he loses the match.

“It’s your boy Izzy Drake, OVO tings, you already know we outside. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing,” he said in the video. “August 27th, I’m calling Drake out for a friendly boxing match. If I win, you gotta sign me to OVO you gotta give me a million dollars. If you win, I’ll change my name. It’s an OVO ting, you already know.”

He also shared this thought in a recent appearance on the We in Miami podcast, saying: “I’ll change my name from Izzy Drake to just Izzy, you know. I’m just trying to feed my family.”

