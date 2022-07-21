Fake Bishops: Aisha Yesufu, Peter Okoye, activists, others knock APC

At the official presentation of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate of the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, Nigerians watched, stunned, as persons dressed as pastors and bishops showed up at the venue.

Their presence seemed to cause a stir as onlookers and guests stared hard at them as they walked into the reception of the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, dressed in their cassocks and habits, amid heavy security at the venue.

As uncertainty grew over the presence of the curiously-looking ‘clergymen’ at the event, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) issued a statement saying the so-called bishops were Nollywood stars hired for the performance.

The Catholic Church also issued a statement saying it had no representation at the Abuja event.

The charade hasn’t gone down well with Nigerians who have reacted to this with knocks to the APC and its flagbearer, Tinubu, on social media.

Popular #EndSARS activist, Rinu Oduala, joined others in reaction on Twitter via her handle, @SavvyRinu, saying, “The APC is fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket but went to rent fake bishops. What sort of ridicule is this? What message do they think this will send?”

@TheoAbuAgada tweeted, “APC rented bishops at the unveiling of their vice-presidential candidate, Mallam Kashim Shettima. They are so desperate for validation.”

Popular social activist, Aisha Yesufu, also joined the trend, via @AishaYesufu, she posted, “Why do you think fake bishops need to be used at the unveiling of Shettima? That is waste of time. There are many that will be honoured to be invited. Most religious rulers need bad governance to sell cheap miracles whether pastors or Mallams. Know this and have peace.”

Popular Nigerian music artiste, Peter Okoye, tweeted in a funny way via @PeterPsquare, saying, “Fake bishops and even fake Peter Okoye! Naija!”

“I thought it was only fake Peter Okoye that is trending… They even created fake bishops today! God why?” He reacted in another tweet.

Another tweep, @Real_AmakaIke, posted, “Bishop spotted in the APC show of shame with Muslim prayer’s mat No be juju be that?”

https://punchng.com/fake-bishops-p-squares-peter-activists-others-knock-apc/

