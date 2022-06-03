Fake American widow jailed 3 years in Ilorin

A fake American widow on Thursday bagged a three-year jail term in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The convict – Aderibigbe Sheu – was sentenced by Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin.

Sheu, a student of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete was said to have posed as a widow resident in the United States of America to defraud unsuspecting victims.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and charged with one count of cybercrime and retention of proceeds of crime before the Ilorin court.

In his judgment, Justice Sani having held that the court is satisfied with the evidence before it pronounced Aderibigbe guilty of the charge and sentenced him to three years imprisonment with the option of N982,403.

The court also ordered that the iPhone 7+ and laptop, which were used to perpetrate the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

In the same vein, Justice Sani on Thursday convicted one Awoleye Bolaji, who claimed to be from the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State for an internet fraud-related offence.

