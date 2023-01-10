Search
FACTCHECK: Did DSS arrest Kano NNPP Candidate?

News

Nigerian media swirled with reports that Aisha Bichi, Wife of the Director-general of the State Security Service, SSS, Yusuf Bichi, ordered the arrest of the Kano governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Abba Yusuf, and barred him from boarding an Air Peace flight from Kano to Abuja on Sunday.

Sections of the media reported that the crisis began at the gate of the VIP lounge of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano when the motorcade of the politician caused traffic holdup, briefly delaying Mrs Bichi’s convoy from gaining swift passage into the controlled area.

Sources said the situation angered Mrs Bichi as her security guards started beating up people and hitting vehicles for “disrespecting Madam”.

The NNPP candidate was reported to have gone into the lounge to meet her, being his wife’s friend, and complained about the personnel’s untoward behaviour.

It was also reported that the situation worsened when she sighted a member of the politician’s entourage, Garba Kilo, filming the altercation with his phone. “As she saw Kilo taking a video, she immediately ordered the personnel to kill him, saying ‘kill him, and nothing will happen’.

“She further vowed that she would not allow Abba to board same flight with her tonight. As she continued shouting, the state director of DSS pleaded with Abba to cancel his trip and go back home.

“As Abba insisted on boarding the flight, a reinforcement of DSS personnel shortly arrived at the airport and cordoned off the lounge building. Some hefty-looking operatives then stormed into the lounge and told Abba that he was under arrest,” said a source.

However, the DSS has noted that the report making the rounds is false and the that the Wife of the SSS didn’t give an order to arrest the NNPP governorship candidate.

The DSS also said that its confirmation of the arrest of Godwin Meliga, President of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard was intentionally woven to be the arrest of Abba Yusuf, the Kano NNPP Governorship candidate.

