Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Facebook owner, Meta, slashes 10,000 jobs

Lifestyle

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs.

It will be the second wave of mass redundancies from the tech giant, which laid off 11,000 employees last November.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the cuts – part of a “year of efficiency” – would be “tough”

In addition to the 10,000 jobs cut, 5,000 vacancies at the firm will be left unfilled, he told staff.

In a memo, Mr Zuckerberg told employees he believed the company had suffered “a humbling wake-up call” in 2022 when it experienced a dramatic slowdown in revenue.

Meta previously announced that in the three months to December 2022, earnings were down 4% year-on-year – though it still managed to make a profit of more than $23bn over the course of 2022.

Mr Zuckerberg cited higher interest rates in the US, global geopolitical instability and increased regulation as some of the factors affecting Meta, and contributing to the slowdown.

“I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years,” he said.

The latest job cuts come as companies, including Google and Amazon, have been grappling with how to balance cost-cutting measures with the need to remain competitive.

Latest

Politics

Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the...
Politics

Umahi calls for zoning over senate presidency

0
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has again raised the...
Politics

FG says over 12.9m cyberattacks recorded during Presidential Election

0
No fewer than 12.9 million cyberattacks have been recorded...
News

Over 100 CSOs insist EFCC Chair, Bawa, must step aside

0
Representatives of over 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the...
Politics

Umahi calls for zoning over senate presidency

0
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has again raised the...
Politics

FG says over 12.9m cyberattacks recorded during Presidential Election

0
No fewer than 12.9 million cyberattacks have been recorded...
News

Over 100 CSOs insist EFCC Chair, Bawa, must step aside

0
Representatives of over 100 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have...
News

Ex-Imo Commissioner jailed 3 years for N180m fraud

0
A State High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Cash Crunch: Suspend Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to suspend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele. The Director of Media and Publicity...
Read more

Umahi calls for zoning over senate presidency

Emmanuel Offor -
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has again raised the importance of zoning principle in choosing leaders that would occupy positions in the 10th National...
Read more

FG says over 12.9m cyberattacks recorded during Presidential Election

Emmanuel Offor -
No fewer than 12.9 million cyberattacks have been recorded from within and outside the country during the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly polls. The Minister...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: