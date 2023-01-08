FA Cup: Man City thrash Chelsea 4-0

Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a one-sided 4-0 victory over a desperately poor Chelsea at Etihad Stadium.

This was a far cry from what has traditionally been a hugely competitive meeting between two Premier League giants as City wrapped up a tie with either Oxford United or Arsenal in the next round by the interval.

Riyad Mahrez set Pep Guardiola’s men on their way with a brilliant 23rd-minute free-kick before World Cup winner Julian Alvarez scored a second from the spot seven minutes later following Kai Havertz’s handball.

Phil Foden scored City’s third after 38 minutes, turning in Kyle Walker’s cross after he had been played in by Thursday’s match-winner Mahrez, who got his second from the spot late on after Kalidou Koulibaly clumsily bundled Foden to the floor.

It was a chastening day for Chelsea, boss Graham Potter and their travelling support, who chanted the name of Thomas Tuchel, the Champions League-winning manager sacked by new owner Todd Boehly in September.

