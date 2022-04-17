FA Cup: Chelsea beat Palace to set up Liverpool final

Chelsea set up a second Wembley meeting with Liverpool this season as they overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 to reach the FA Cup final.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final after a memorable penalty shootout in February but Chelsea will have the chance for revenge as second-half goals from England stars Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount saw them break a stubborn Palace side.

Unlike the first semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City, chances were at a premium until substitute Loftus-Cheek, on for the injured Mateo Kovacic, broke the deadlock with a well-taken volley after 65 minutes.

Minutes later, Mount ended the match as a contest by combining brilliantly with Timo Werner to slip a low finish beyond the despairing dive of Jack Butland.

It was the England international’s fourth goal in three matches and the Blues will be hoping his form propels them to cup glory on May 14.

