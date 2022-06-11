Ezra Miller’s Alleged Victim Takes to Social Media to Defend Them

Tokata Iron Eyes has taken to her social media to shut down claims made by her parents who claimed that she was groomed and abused by actor Ezra Miller.

In case you missed it all: her parents asked the court to step in and protect their daughter from Ezra Miller, who they say met their daughter when she was only 12 and has been plying her with drugs, and putting her at risk.

Tokata, who is now 18 years old, reportedly met the actor at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. They developed a relationship, he flew her to London in 2017 to visit the studio where “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was filmed. She was only 14 at the time, while Ezra was 25. The family became wary of Miller after Tokata showed signs of being plied with alcohol, marijuana and LSD. And that’s not all, she dropped out of school in December 2021.

Well, Tokata has said that this is all a lie, insisting Miller “only provided loving support and invaluable protection” during difficult moments.

“My father and his allegations hold no weight,” she wrote in an Instagram post, “and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being.”

“I’d like to clarify that [the statements] are directly from me,” Tokata said, denying the claims that Miller prohibited them from having a phone. “I don’t have a phone right now out of my own personal conviction. And, honestly, it’s really distressing that the narrative of the ‘victim in question’ is not being granted any trust. I worked really hard to make really clear what was going on.”

She continued: “It’s nobody’s business and that no one is owed a story or an outcome. This is my life. These are my decisions, and I’m disappointed in my parents and the press in every way.” Check out their post: View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tokatawin

