Ezra Miller Faces Felony Burglary Charge in Vermont

Ezra Miller is in the news again, and it is not for a good reason.

Per Variety, the actor has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont, following a complaint filed against them earlier this year.

The report adds that the Vermont State Police located Miller on Sunday night and issued them a citation to appear in court on September 26, where they will be arraigned. The incident that led to this reportedly happened in May, when the actor was alleged to have stolen several bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford when no one was inside.

This comes amid multiple scandalous, and honestly, tiring events trailing the actor: they include disorderly conduct and harassment, second-degree assault, alleged kidnapping, and more.

