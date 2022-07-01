Ezra Miller Accused of Assaulting and Choking a Woman in Berlin

Ezra Miller has been accused yet again of another crime – this time, of assaulting a woman in her home in Berlin, Germany.

According to Variety, the woman named Nadia said the actor assaulted her when she invited them to her Berlin apartment in February 2022. She allegedly had a two-year friendship with Miller, but they hadn’t met in person since a consensual sexual encounter in 2020. And in February when they met again, Miller became upset when she said they can’t smoke in Nadia’s apartment.

“That just set them off,” Nadia said. “I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more. They started insulting me. I’m a ‘transphobic piece of shit.’ I’m a ‘Nazi.’ It became so, so stressful for me. They were going around my house, looking at everything, touching everything, spreading tobacco leaves on the floor. It felt disgusting and very intrusive.”

She pleaded with the actor for half an hour before they finally left. And while she wasn’t afraid of being sexually assaulted during that conflict, she was concerned the actor “could somehow attack me physically,” and that she “totally felt unsafe.”

Nadia now says that she has only come to realize that the Flash actor exhibited a “pattern” of deeply troubling behavior. “They jet-set abuse,” she told Variety.

She added that at one point during the altercation, Miller said they could do “whatever they want,” and that as they scattered tobacco on her floor, they ranted: “’I’m a maker of planets, tobacco is sacred.’

Miller also allegedly addressed her as if she were a dog by saying “sit down,” and when she questioned this, the actor responded, “’Yes I’m talking to you like a dog.’”

“They’re probably not thinking about me anymore because I’m just one of many people they abused,” said Nadia.

Her claims were corroborated by five people close to her, and she later filed a criminal complaint that has since been dropped because Miller is no longer in the country.

This adds to the long list of alleged crimes committed by the actor, among which include the alleged kidnap of a teenager.

