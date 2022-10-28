Eyewitness Says Rico Swavey Wasn’t Drunk at Time of Ill-fated Accident

Rico Swavey is said to not have been drunk as at the time of the ghastly car accident that resulted in his death.

An eye witness, Sunday Michael, who was with the late former Big Brother Naija housemate in his last moments, debunked the news insinuated by some quarters that the deceased was intoxicated.

During a media parley on Thursday in Ikeja, Lagos State, friends and family of the deceased said that they want members of the public to be aware of the facts surrounding Rico’s death, hence the need to correct the erroneous news.

Recall that Rico was involved in a motor crash on October 11, and he died on October 13, 2022 in Lagos.

