“Eye Service is a Full Industry in Nigeria,” Gideon Okeke Says

Gideon Okeke is known for airing his thoughts no matter whose ox is gored and has turned his attention to the government right now.

The actor shared that eye Service is prevalent in our dear country, Nigeria and is infact, a full industry.

Okeke shared on his Instagram stories that he believes that the “Ministry of Eye Services” is highly ranked amongst all government parastatals and probably get more funds allocation than even the ministry of education.

“Eye service is a full industry in this country. Especially in governance. “The Ministry of Eye Services.” There is probably more funds allocated there than there is with Education,” he wrote.

