Friday, May 6, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Explosion rips through Cuba’s Hotel Saratoga

A large explosion has torn through several floors of the Hotel Saratoga in the Cuban capital of Havana.

The façade of the historical building was practically destroyed. Currently, emergency services have been deployed to the area to assist wounded people, who will be transferred to the Calixto Garcia hospital.

The Police have closed traffic nearby the hotel.

While the cause of the blast remains unclear, there are reports that it happened while liquefied gas was presumably being moved from a truck.

More to follow…

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: