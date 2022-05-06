Explosion rips through Cuba’s Hotel Saratoga

A large explosion has torn through several floors of the Hotel Saratoga in the Cuban capital of Havana.

The façade of the historical building was practically destroyed. Currently, emergency services have been deployed to the area to assist wounded people, who will be transferred to the Calixto Garcia hospital.

The Police have closed traffic nearby the hotel.

While the cause of the blast remains unclear, there are reports that it happened while liquefied gas was presumably being moved from a truck.

More to follow…

