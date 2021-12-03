Excusing Bad Behaviour Shows You’re a Terrible Person ~ Alex Unusual

Big Brother Naija alum, Alexandra Asogwa aka Alex Unusual has pointed at a constant source of irritation in her books.

The reality TV star and aspiring filmmaker shared that folks who excuse bad behaviour under the guise of “that’s the kind of person I am” are in fact, terrible people.

Alex stated that that attitude is downright disgusting in her book and people guilty of using this line need to work on themselves. She sis not exclude herself from the generalisation and added that if she ever uses that line then, there’s need for her to work on herself too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...