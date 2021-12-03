Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Excusing Bad Behaviour Shows You’re a Terrible Person ~ Alex Unusual

Big Brother Naija alum, Alexandra Asogwa aka Alex Unusual has pointed at a constant source of irritation in her books.

The reality TV star and aspiring filmmaker shared that folks who excuse bad behaviour under the guise of “that’s the kind of person I am” are in fact, terrible people.

Alex stated that that attitude is downright disgusting in her book and people guilty of using this line need to work on themselves. She sis not exclude herself from the generalisation and added that if she ever uses that line then, there’s need for her to work on herself too.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: