Exciting Moments As Gobet247 Goes Live May 14, Promises Great Rewards

The burgeoning betting industry will inevitably experience an intense revolution when Gobet247 makes its grand entry into the Nigerian market on May 14, 2022, the new betting firm has said.

Gobet247, a Nigerian company, said it is committed to rewarding the passion of Nigerians by creating a world-class and hassle-free experience for the betting populace.

With more bonuses, great odds and instant payouts, the firm said Gobet247 is raising the bar in the Nigerian betting industry, with offerings that are mouth-watering and the delivery that is stimulating.

The company noted that fans would get a N250 welcome bonus once they sign up via the user-friendly platform; https://gobet247.com with no deposit required. Upon first deposit, punters would also get a 100% bonus.

According to the General Manager of the betting firm, Damian Okosun, Gobet247 online platform is an easy-to-use on desktop and mobile phones as bookmakers can seamlessly register, deposit, place their bets and withdraw their winnings without hassles.

“We are committed to providing the fastest payout in the industry and that is an experience our customers will find out by the time we roll out nationwide on May 14,” the General Manager said.

“We are creating a brand that will be trusted by the gaming populace; a platform that offers the pundits the opportunity to access their winnings in a twinkle of an eye. More so, punters can earn more using our platform for their gaming activities because our odds are highly competitive.”

He said the customers can’t be worried about the security of their identities and funds, insisting that the top-class technology deployed by the firm makes the platform about the most-secured betting websites in the country.

“Choosing Gobet247.com, one of the most secured online betting sites in Nigeria, you can be sure of getting 250% accumulation bonus, as well as a sign up bonus with no deposit required,” the online gambling platform manager noted.

Okosun added that although Nigerians are more passionate about football, the platform covers many sports including volleyball, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, boxing, MMA, table tennis among others.

“Our offerings also capture those who like to play casino; there is an opportunity for those that play lotto. They can play these games live. We certainly have more markets and our customers are going to enjoy more matches and leagues compared to our competitors,” he added.

