Wizkid is coming with another banger and fans can’t wait to hear it.

The superstar took to his Twitter last to post that he is working on a new project. “New music,” he simply wrote, stirring heartwarming reactions from fans, many of whom are already asking the precise date he plans to drop the music.

See his post:

New music 😉 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 8, 2022

We can’t wait!

