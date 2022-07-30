Exchange Rate: EFCC raids Bureau de Change Operators in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday raided Wuse Zone 4, home to most bureau de change in Abuja.

The operation, conducted in other locations across the country, was undertaken days after the CBN blamed currency speculators for exacerbating the crash of the naira against the dollar and other foreign currencies.

An authoritative source at the EFCC told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the raid was a product of weeks of a covert operation.

“The idea is to dislodge currency speculators who’re massively mopping up all available foreign currencies,” the source said.

According to the source, enough intelligence was gathered that some people with massive naira inflow had mobilised resources and are buying up available foreign currency, especially the dollar.

“Similar operations have also been carried out at major airports in the country.

“It is a nationwide coordinated operation and will be extended to major commercial cities of Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt,” he added.

