Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ex-VC jailed over $1.2m fraud

News

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, has convicted a former Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Prof. Adekunle Oloyede of fraud.

Justice Aderemi Adegoroye jailed Prof Oloyede for eight years having found him guilty on all six counts of false pretences, stealing and fraud.

The institution’s founder, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, was Prof Oloyede’s victim and at the last count the disgraced VC swindled the business magnate $1.2m under the pretense of building a 512-bed male hostel project under construction then, with a new technology called PIR Panel Building Technology that would save time and is cost effective.

The $1.8m project was already awarded and underway but Chief Ade-Ojo was struck by the proposal the Professor of Medical Engineering dropped, while on a visit to the school ahead of his appointment as the substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The 84-year old halted the project, and on the incoming VC’s recommendation, Ade-Ojo, between March and July 2015, transferred a total sum of $1.2m to an Australia-based firm that was introduced by Oloyede — Duro Global PTY Ltd.

The court heard that Prof. Oloyede was not found good as his word. Neither the panels paid for and other materials were shipped to the country nor any work took place at the site leading to his arrest and prosecution.

The defendant had claim his action was not criminal, but contractual disagreement.

In any case, Justice Adegoroye found him guilty, sentencing the convict to five years with an option of a fine of N350.000.00.

The Court also sentenced Oloyede to another three years with an option of a fine of N250.000.00 and said the prison terms shall run cumulatively.

Justice Adegoroye ordered that in facilitating restorative justice as provided under Section 290(6) ACJL of the state 2015, the defendant should refund the sum of $131,500 being the balance obtained from Chief Ade Ojo and the money should be paid within six months of failure which the defendant shall serve additional one year in prison.

Latest

Lifestyle

Fox News imposes ‘soft ban’ on Donald Trump

0
Fox News has implemented a "soft ban" on Donald...
News

Elections: Rivers Collation Officer faces death threats

0
The State Collation Officer for the February 25 presidential...
News

Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC Office in Abuja

0
The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
News

Oyibo Chukwu: Slain LP Senatorial candidate’s brother clinches party’s ticket

0
Kelvin Chibuzor Chukwu, younger brother of late Oyibo Chukwu,...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Fox News imposes ‘soft ban’ on Donald Trump

0
Fox News has implemented a "soft ban" on Donald...
News

Elections: Rivers Collation Officer faces death threats

0
The State Collation Officer for the February 25 presidential...
News

Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC Office in Abuja

0
The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
News

Oyibo Chukwu: Slain LP Senatorial candidate’s brother clinches party’s ticket

0
Kelvin Chibuzor Chukwu, younger brother of late Oyibo Chukwu,...
Politics

Oyo Guber: LP adopts PDP’s Makinde

0
The Oyo State chapter of the Labour Party, LP,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Fox News imposes ‘soft ban’ on Donald Trump

Emmanuel Offor -
Fox News has implemented a "soft ban" on Donald Trump and is avoiding putting him on air, four members of his inner circle say. "Everyone...
Read more

Elections: Rivers Collation Officer faces death threats

Emmanuel Offor -
The State Collation Officer for the February 25 presidential election in Rivers State and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke, Prof. Teddy Adias, has...
Read more

Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC Office in Abuja

Emmanuel Offor -
The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday led a ‘black uniform’ protest to the national headquarters of the Independent National...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: