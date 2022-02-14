Ex-Serie A Striker Returns To Football After 12-Year Ban For Cocaine

Former Serie A striker Francesco Flachi returned to the pitch on Sunday with a non-professional league side in the fifth division in Italy, Signa, playing his first competitive game after the end of a 12-year ban for cocaine.

Flachi, 46, was under contract with Sampdoria in 2007 when he received a two-year ban after testing positive for cocaine. The Blucerchiati terminated his contract and Flachi made his return to the pitch two years later.

However, after barely six months with Brescia, he tested positive for cocaine again and got a 12-year ban that terminated a few weeks ago.

Flachi started the game and played 30 minutes, as agreed with his coach Enrico Cristiani.

Former Sampdoria coach Walter Novellino attended the game in the stands and took a picture with his ex-striker at the end of the match.

“I felt dazed before the game, I haven’t slept fro a week because of the excitement,” Flachi said after the final whistle.

“I am so happy now and I want to thank all those who are making me feel like a footballer again.

“The journey has just begun, let’s see what will happen. In May, I will begin a coaching course.”

