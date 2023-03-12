Search
Emmanuel Offor
Ex-Senate President, Joseph Wayas’ corpse abandoned in London 14 months after his death

News

The remains of late Senator Joseph Wayas, second Republic Nigeria’s Senate President (1979-1983) has reportedly been abandoned in a London hospital.

Wayas died in December 2021 at a London hospital, following a lingering illness, Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to Daily Trust, the remains of Wayas were left in London due to lack of financial help while family members on their own could barely cope with maintaining the body.

Recall that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River, where the deceased hailed from, inaugurated an expanded funeral committee in December 2021.

This was after the state government had mandated the then commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu to oversee his health management in London.

The state government was said to have released some funds to the funeral committee headed by two-time Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi.

But 14 months after his death, the body of Nigeria’s former senate president had been neglected over funds controversy.

Findings also revealed that there the controversy surrounding the funeral funds led to resignation of key members of the committee.

One of the key members of the funeral committee, former executive secretary of National Planning Commission and one-time governorship hopeful, Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo, confirmed that he had since left the Committee but did not give reasons but confirmed that the governor made funds available to prosecute the funeral adding that the first son of the deceased, Mr Joseph Wayas jr, should be in a better position to explain why the body of his late father had not been interred.

“He cannot say he does not have explanation to give about why the funeral is delayed. He is the first son. He should be in charge …”, Ugbo reacted when told that the son referred our reporter to the committee.

Wayas jr said the funeral committee was saddled with the task of handling the funeral and that he had little to do.

