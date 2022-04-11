Ex-Senate president, Adolphus Wabara loses wife at 69

Felicia, wife of former President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has died.

She passed away in early hours of Sunday, 10th April, 2022 after a protracted illness at the age of 69.

This was made known by the Secretary of Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, Emmanuel Shebbs, in a release in Umuahia, the state capital Monday morning.

The late Felicia Wabara, who turned 69 in March, hailed from Ogwa in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, and was married to Senator Adolphus Wabara, who doubled as the immediate past Pro-Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu, (ABSU) and Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Late Felicia Wabara was married to Senator Adolphus Wabara for 40 years.

Meanwhile, the Ukwa East Local Government Area Council, on Sunday, expressed sadness on the unfortunate passage of Mrs. Felicia Wabara.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...