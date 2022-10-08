Ex-PDP National Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor, dies at 73

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vincent Ogbulafor has passed on.

Ogbulafor died on Thursday in Canada at the age of 73 years.

Confirming his death, a family member who wished to be anonymous said Ogbulafor died of an undisclosed illness.

The deceased, a native of Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government of Abia State, was the PDP’s first National Secretary.

Born on May 24, 1949, Ogbulafor later became the party’s National Chairman – though he was forced to resign his position after he fell out with some bigwigs of the party.

