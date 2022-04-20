Ex-Nigerian internationals plot to present candidate to succeed Pinnick

Buoyed by the emergence of former player, Samuel Eto, as the president of Camerounian Football Federation, FECAFOOT, ex- Nigeria internationals have begun plans to present a candidate to contest the presidency of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, int the elections billed for September this year, when Amaju Pinnick second tenure will elapse.

Sources from the players’ union revealed that the search for a qualified and competent former player to contest for the Nigerian football ruling body’s top job has begun, adding that some names have been penciled down for screening and subsequent presentation to Nigerians

“We have watched all these years as some people who are not better qualified than us ex-footballers took charge of administration of our football and ran it aground. But we have now decided to take over as major stakeholders of the game,” a member of the Nigerian footballers union told Completesports.com.

“Aside the presidency of the NFF, we have also asked our members who are qualified, to turn up and contest other positions in the Executive Committee so that we have men with good knowledge of football on the board of the next NFF.”

Findings revealed that the likes of Dan Amokachi, Tijjani Babangida, Dahiru Sadi and Moses Kpakor were earlier considered prospective candidates, but the fear was that their chances might be hampered by their not being serving or previous Congress members of the football family

To avoid being caught unawares, the ex-internationals who are championing the project to take over the NFF are now looking at the likes of Jay Jay Okocha, Abdu Sule, Edema Fuludu, Patrick Paschal and Emmanuel Attah who have been Congress members or are currently serving members, to step up and vie for the presidency of NFF

“We shall soon open consultation with the various States’ football associations to sell our candidates for the exalted position of NFF President. We can no longer play second fiddle in a venture that we are the major stakeholders,” the source stated.

