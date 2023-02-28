Search
Ex-Nigeria Coach, Rohr, signs 3-year deal with Benin Republic

Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, will take charge of the Benin Republic national team after signing a three-year contract.

According to La Nouvelle Tribune, Rohr will be unveiled by the Benin Football Federation during a press conference on Friday.

The Franco-German will take charge of the team from former Benin international, Moussa Latoundji, who has been in temporary charge of the Squirrels.

Rohr was sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, in December 2021 despite helping the Super Eagles qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and guiding the team to the final qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The gaffer has also managed the Gabon, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso national teams.

His immediate task will be to help Benin qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

