Ex-NFA Sec-Gen, Sani Toro, kidnapped

Gunmen on Saturday night reportedly abducted Hon. Ahmed Sani Toro, former Secretary-General of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA), and Garba Iliya, former Golden Eaglets assistant coach, along Abuja-Jos road.

A source said both men were abducted while traveling back to Bauchi after attending the wedding of the son of a former NFF president, Alhaji Aminu Maigari in Abuja on Friday, adding that their abductors are yet to contact their families

Confirming the development, his friend who did not want his name in print, said it’s true they were abducted close to Ryom in Plateau State when they were returning to Bauchi from Abuja.

According to him, they had attended the wedding Fatiha of the son of Alhaji Aminu Maigari at the National Mosque in Abuja on Friday.

He said they are all praying and hoping in earnest that Allah will intervene in the unfortunate situation and they would be released unharmed.

Ahmed Sani Toro, a former Commissioner of Sports in Bauchi State, and one-time member of the House of Representatives, was the Secretary-General of the then NFA between 1993 and 1999.

