Ex-Kenyan president, Mwai Kibaki, dies at 90

Mwai Kibaki, former president of Kenya, is dead.

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the development in a statement on Friday, describing the death of Kibaki as a sad one for the country, and called for a nationwide mourning period until his burial.

The cause of the former president’s death was not stated, but reports have it that Kibaki’s health had deteriorated over the years.

“Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater and one who steered development in the country,” Kenyatta said.

“He was a quintessential patriot whose legacy of civic responsibility will continue to inspire generations of Kenyans.”

Kenyatta added that the deceased “left behind a more united and prosperous country”, and thus “earned the abiding respect and affection” of his nation.

Kibaki’s victory in the 2002 election in Kenya ended 39 years of one-party rule since the country’s independence.

However, his re-election in 2007 — following years of dissatisfaction with his administration on several issues including allegations of corruption and crisis within his party — led to nationwide violence that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people.

His second term in office, however, saw to the reform of the Kenyan constitution which led to the introduction of decentralisation and limited presidential power.

Kibaki, born on November 15, 1931, served as Kenya’s president from December 2002 until April 2013.

He was also the fourth vice-president of Kenya from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel arap Moi.

