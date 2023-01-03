Ex-Imo Governor, Ohakim attacked, 4 policemen killed

Four of the former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim’s police orderlies were slain on Monday when fleeing militants ambushed his vehicle.

The incident happened at Oriagu in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, on Monday night, when Ohakim’s convoy was ambushed.

Ohakim, who escaped, had his backup car attacked killing the four police officers in his convoy.

He was returning after a visit with two of his children, according to information provided by our source.

According to a source close to the former governor, the driver’s quickness allowed the ex-governor to escape.

The former governor was the main target, but his driver was clever enough to outsmart them because they were driving to obstruct him, the source claimed.

Because their primary target had gotten away, they burned his backup car by blocking it. Along with him, four officers were burned.

It is understood that a reinforcement of officers escorted him to his home from Owerri, the state capital.

